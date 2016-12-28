Kenya: Senate Debates Changes to Poll Laws

Senate is set to debate contentious changes to elections laws that were passed by the National Assembly last week.

Anti-riot police barricaded Parliament Road and Harambee Avenue as more officer were deployed around Parliament Buildings.

Some senators were forced to abandon their cars and walk to the chambers, a move that angered some of them.

POLICE

Nandi Senator Stephen Sang' asked Speaker Ekwee Ethuro to explain if the police were deployed on his orders.

Minority Leader Moses Wetang'ula wanted to know why Parliament was barricaded.

"Why are the public galleries empty yet this is a matter of great public interest?" he said.

SECURITY

He asked Mr Ethuro to suspend the special sitting until the executive withdraw the security cordon around the August House.

In a rare move, Majority Leader Kindiki Kithure and supported the Minority Leader in condemning the deployment of the officers.

However, Meru Senator Kiraitu Murungi supported the deployment, saying police were meant to assure senators of their security.

AMENDMENTS

Mr Ethuro asked members to debate the amendments "a sober manner consistent with the tendency of the Senate as a House of review."

The Senate is considering the amendments MPs made to Elections (Amendments) Bill 2016.

On Thursday, Jubilee-affiliated MPs forcibly changed Elections Laws (Amended) Act, allowing the electoral commission to use an alternative manual system if the electronic voter identification system collapses.

The changes also allow the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to come up with a manual system of transmitting results.

More to follow.