South Africa: Franziska Murder Accused Found Guilty in Another Matter

One of the four men arrested for the murder, rape and robbery of teenager Franziska Blöchliger has been found guilty in another case.

This emerged at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Jonathan Jonas is accused of having had the gun that was used in Blöchliger's murder, which happened while she was jogging in the Tokai Forest on March 7. She was accosted after she left her mother's side.

Outside the court on Wednesday, Jonas's attorney Mogammad Galant said Jonas had previously had another case pending and was now serving jail time for this.

He did not immediately have the details of the other case and was trying to get further information.

Earlier, Jonas's arrival up the steps from the holding cells into the dock of the courtroom was marked by the clanking of the chains around his ankles and wrists as he shuffled into place with the three other accused in the Blöchliger murder case.

A prison officer sat close to him.

During proceedings, it emerged that a second accused, Daniel Easter, had not appeared incourt on December 13, when a warrant for his arrest was issued, because he had been sick.

Easter, who allegedly was in possession of Blöchliger's stolen cellphone following her murder, was earlier this year released on R1 000 bail.

A third accused in the case, Jerome Moses, who allegedly helped to sell her cellphone, is also out on bail.

The three accused, along with the fourth, Howard Oliver, who has denied raping and murdering the teen, are all expected back in the dock on January 18, when Oliver is expected to hear whether or not he will be released on bail.

When Blöchliger's body was found she was naked and on her knees, with her neck twisted in an unnatural position.

According to police, a bra and T-shirt had been used to strangle her and one of her shoelaces had been tied around her neck. She was bleeding from the face and genitals.

Source: News24