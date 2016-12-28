28 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Franziska Murder Accused Found Guilty in Another Matter

Tagged:

Related Topics

One of the four men arrested for the murder, rape and robbery of teenager Franziska Blöchliger has been found guilty in another case.

This emerged at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Jonathan Jonas is accused of having had the gun that was used in Blöchliger's murder, which happened while she was jogging in the Tokai Forest on March 7. She was accosted after she left her mother's side.

Outside the court on Wednesday, Jonas's attorney Mogammad Galant said Jonas had previously had another case pending and was now serving jail time for this.

He did not immediately have the details of the other case and was trying to get further information.

Earlier, Jonas's arrival up the steps from the holding cells into the dock of the courtroom was marked by the clanking of the chains around his ankles and wrists as he shuffled into place with the three other accused in the Blöchliger murder case.

A prison officer sat close to him.

During proceedings, it emerged that a second accused, Daniel Easter, had not appeared incourt on December 13, when a warrant for his arrest was issued, because he had been sick.

Easter, who allegedly was in possession of Blöchliger's stolen cellphone following her murder, was earlier this year released on R1 000 bail.

A third accused in the case, Jerome Moses, who allegedly helped to sell her cellphone, is also out on bail.

The three accused, along with the fourth, Howard Oliver, who has denied raping and murdering the teen, are all expected back in the dock on January 18, when Oliver is expected to hear whether or not he will be released on bail.

When Blöchliger's body was found she was naked and on her knees, with her neck twisted in an unnatural position.

According to police, a bra and T-shirt had been used to strangle her and one of her shoelaces had been tied around her neck. She was bleeding from the face and genitals.

Source: News24

South Africa

Holidaying Ward Hunts Drak Challenge Podium

2016 runner-up Jenna Ward will be hoping that two weeks in Thailand shortly before the 2017 Drak Challenge canoe… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2016 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.