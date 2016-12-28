Algeria: Two Bunkers for Terrorists Destroyed in Boumerdes

Two bunkers for terrorists were destroyed Monday in Boumerdes by a detachment of the People's National Army (ANP), announced Tuesday the National Defence Ministry in a communiqué.

"As part of counterterrorism, a detachment of the People's National Army (ANP) destroyed on 26 December 2016 in Boumerdes (1st Military Region) two bunkers for terrorists," said the same source

Besides and as part of the fight against smuggling and organized crime, an Army detachment and units of the National Gendarmerie, in coordination with Customs, "arrested four drug traffickers and seized 57.5kg in Sidi Belabbes and Oran (2nd Military Region) while 2,700 litres of fuel were seized in Tlemcen."

Army detachments also "seized in Bordj Badji Mokhtar and In Guezzam (6th Military Region) one truck, ten tonnes of foodstuffs and six metal detonators," added the same source.