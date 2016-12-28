Tanzania: Korea Donates 108m/ - for Kagera Rehab

The government of the Republic of Korea has donated US 50,000 dollars (approximately 108m/-) to support victims and restoration of infrastructure destroyed by the earthquake that hit Kagera Region in September.

The donation, issued in Dar es Salaam by the ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Tanzania, Song Geum-Young, was received by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Augustine Mahiga, on behalf of the Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa.

According to a statement from the ministry, Dr Mahiga expressed appreciation to the government of Korea for the generous donation, promising to present it to Premier Majaliwa, who will channel it towards rebuilding Kagera after the quake.

Dr Mahiga noted that Korea has been an important partner since the far-eastern nation established its bilateral relations with Tanzania 25 years ago, stressing that since then, Tanzania has been receiving various forms of assistance, including economic, social and humanitarian aid.

Other assistance extended to Tanzania by Korea includes construction of the Malagarasi Bridge in Kigoma Region, construction of the Mloganzila Modern Hospital in Kibamba and the 8-billion shilling modern maternal hospital at Chanika, both health facilities situated on the outskirts of the city of Dar es Salaam.

"Korea will soon start construction of the Salender Bridge. The bridge will start from Coco Beach area in Oysterbay to Aga Khan Hospital in Upanga East area," the statement read in part.

Ambassador Mahiga also revealed that the Republic of Korea is expected to provide significant development assistance to Tanzania more than any other African nation.

This was revealed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs from Korea, Yun Byung-se, during discussions with Ambassador Mahiga, during a meeting of African nations with Korea in Ethiopia this month.

On his part, the Korean Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Song Geum-Young, said his government will continue it cooperation with Tanzania that will include providing development assistance to the Fifth Phase Government to attain its industrialisation goal.