Algeria: Installation of Jury of President's Prize for Professional Journalist

Minister of Communication Hamid Grine installed Tuesday, in Algiers, the jury of the Prize of President of the Republic for the Professional Journalist in its third edition for the year 2017.

The theme retained for this new edition is "The preservation of the environment, key to public well-being and social happiness."

The jury of this Prize is chaired by Mouloud Achour who is a writer-journalist at El Mujaheed newspaper who has held several senior positions, including that of the secretary general of Communication Ministry in the 1990s.

The jury is made up of 10 other members representing four ministries, public and private media and academics.

The members are Ahmed Benzelikha, representative of Communication Ministry and journalist-writer, Hamidou Benomari ( former journalist and representative of Finance Ministry), Moussa Boudehane (representative of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and former journalist), Djahida Mihoubi ( representative of Culture Ministry and former journalist).

The jury's members are also Mohamed Zebda (representative of the National Radio), Achour Cheurfi (representative of the public media), Hassene Bachir Cherif (representative of the private media), and Djamel Bouaidjimi (academic), Ahmed Hamdi (dean of the faculty of information and communication technologiesà and Naciria Ait Salhat (representative of the National Television)