Tanzania: Sports Betting Earns Singida Resident 50 Million/

The 23-year old Singida resident, Mrisho Joseph has won 50m/- prize after correctly betting the results of all matches of major European football leagues.

Mrisho received his money in a hand over ceremony held at m-Bet offices in Dar es Salaam yesterday. Speaking after the cash hand over, m-Bet director Dhiresh Kabba said Mrisho was awarded the top prize after betting correctly the results of 15 football matches.

"We are pleased to award him 50m/-as the winner of m-Bet. The money will enable him improve his business in Singida," he said.

The director said many Tanzanians have become good members of m-bet since it brings them close to major European leagues and their megastars.

He said most of the m-bet fans prefer Perfect 12 betting system which allows a fan to bet 12 matches of the leagues. Delighted after a jackpot win, Mrisho said said he was happy to win the prize and urged all sports fans to start betting.

"I thank m-Bet for the cash prize which will enable me to construct a modern house ," he said. Sports betting is the activity of predicting sports results.