The national carrier, Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), will fly to five more regions once preparations are finalised as it seeks to expand its domestic routes, its Chief Executive Officer, Ladislaus Matide has said.

Mr Matide told the 'Daily News' that preparations were being finalised for the national carrier to fly to Dodoma, Mtwara, Mpanda, Tabora and Songea as they seek to compete on domestic routes currently being served by rival airlines and venture into new regions with no air transport services.

"We are proceeding with preparations and once we're through we will launch flights to the routes," he said in an interview and explained that they were also evaluating business prospects, assessing conditions of the airports and availability of jet fuel.

ATCL is currently flying to Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Bukoba, Zanzibar and Mbeya. It had also began flying to Arusha, but the route was suspended due to operational issues, he said. The CEO said they had finalised preparations for Dodoma and the national carrier was expected to fly to the designated capital soon.

The government is revamping the national carrier by buying new planes as part of plans to boost tourism and transport sectors. President John Magufuli, in power for just over a year, has made the overhaul of troubled ATCL, one of his flagship infrastructure development projects in a bid to transform the country into a regional transportation hub.

The government has signed a deal with Canada's Bombardier Inc. to buy two CS300 jetliners and one Q400 turboprop aircraft at a cost of $200 million.

The country received delivery of two other Bombardier Q400 planes in September. Dr Magufuli announced early this month the government has also made initial payment for the purchase of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which is expected to be delivered in June, next year and would boost Air Tanzania's fleet to seven planes.

Meanwhile, our Correspondent in Songea, Muhidini Amri, reports that the Songea District Commissioner (DC), Pololet Mgema, said the launch of ATCL flights to Ruvuma would be a major relief to Ruvuma residents who have been relying on road transport only. He said the launch of ATCL flights to the region would open business opportunities and enhance development activities.

Mr Mgema was speaking to councillors and district executive directors (DEDs) of eight district councils of the region during a working session yesterday. He said ATCL and aviation experts had already inspected the Songea Airport and were satisfied that it has the quality to accommodate ATCL aircraft and other big aeroplanes.