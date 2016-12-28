Photo: Daily News

Electricity supply in rural areas.

Over 1trn/- has been allocated for implementation of the Rural Energy Agency (REA)'s phase III projects, which are expected to electrify all villages in the country.

According to Energy and Minerals Minister, Professor Sospeter Muhongo, 543.3bn/- out of the 1trn/- budget, will be sourced internally with the remaining amount coming from donors.

Professor Muhongo, speaking to Mara residents during his tour of the region to inspect execution of REA phase II projects which have achieved 94 per cent success, noted that the government has already embarked on the five-year REA Phase III, which was launched on August 1,2016.

During the tour, the minister was told that many villages were yet to get electricity connection, with only those along the main roads and business centres getting priority in the previous phases. "The fifth-phase government has allocated the substantial amount, which had never happened before ...

I can assure you that within 10 years all villages will be connected, just be patient," the minister stressed. He added, "The second phase ended in June, this year. It was implemented in two years and it cost 880bn/-, we wanted it (Phase II) to succeed by 98 per cent but we dropped to 94 per cent due to various reasons.

" The minister said the government was looking for contractors who will carry out the projects, which he described as historic and the largest to implement in the country.

Speaking about the REA phase III project, Tanesco Lake Zone Manager,Engineer Amos Maganga, said that apart from electrifying all villages, the project will also work on shortfalls identified during the implementation of REA Phase II.

Eng Maganga said in REA II, some villages were left out simply because there was no wider scope plan, adding that the shortage of equipment also impeded the project execution. As phase III is about to kick off, Professor Muhongo advised Tanzanians whose villages were left out to remain patient, assuring them that all villages will get connected to power.