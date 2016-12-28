28 December 2016

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Man Injured, 40 Families Homeless After Fire Burns Houses in Embu

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Charles Wanyoro

A man has sustained serious burns and over 40 families left homeless after a fire burnt houses at Kiambuthi estate in Embu County.

The fire which started at around 8.15pm on Tuesday is said to have been caused by a gas explosion in one of the residential houses.

Mr Cyrus Kinani, who was one of the rescuers, said they heard a huge explosion and then the fire spread fast, consuming the houses which included a carpenter's shop, a butchery and other groceries shops.

Residents, who included boda boda riders and an aspirant for the Manyatta parliamentary seat, Gitonga Mukunji, struggled to put out the fire using buckets of water and sand until the Embu County government fire engine arrived.

The timber houses were razed to the ground while the injured man was rushed to Tenri Children's Hospital.

"The first fire engine didn't have enough water and only the third one subdued it. People have lost property worth millions of shillings. They have lost clothes and other personal effects," Mr Mukunji said as he appealed for help.

Mr Alex Muriithi, a boda boda rider, said there was tension as the rescuers tried to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring houses.

"Many people were not present since they had travelled for the Christmas festivities. We had to work hard as the fire engine took time before responding," he said.

Kenya

Senate Debates Changes to Poll Laws

Senate is set to debate contentious changes to elections laws that were passed by the National Assembly last week. Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.