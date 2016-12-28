28 December 2016

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Processors Appeal for Cheap Tea Seedlings for Farmers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Philip Bwayo

Tea processors in Trans Nzoia want the county government to help new farmers acquire seedlings at affordable prices.

More than 1,000 farmers have shown interest in growing the cash crop following a campaign to stop their over-reliance on maize growing.

"The number of farmers who have shown interest in growing the crop has increased. The challenge, however, still remains how to acquire the seedlings," said Elgon Tea and Coffee factory manager Richard Kamau.

Mr Kamau said the trend where factories in the region used to only receive 35 per cent of green leaf from the region is slowly changing.

"We used to get the bulk of our green leaf from Nandi County. This is however changing," he said.

"More farmers are choosing tea over maize which is remarkable. Our region has favourable climatic conditions," he went on.

Deputy governor Stanley Tarus said they will partner with the Tea Research Foundation to subsidize the cost of seedlings.

Dr Tarus stressed on the need for diversification in the crops the farmers choose to plant saying: "The growing of tea in this region is more sustainable than maize farming whose prices have been seeing farmers incur losses."

Kenya

Senate Debates Changes to Poll Laws

Senate is set to debate contentious changes to elections laws that were passed by the National Assembly last week. Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.