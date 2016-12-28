Tanzania: More Emerges On Kid's Drowning in Arusha

Arusha — More has emerged over the mysterious death of a young boy who got stuck inside a swimming pool at Mount Meru Hotel here on Christmas Day.

Reports from eye witnesses claim that the swimming pools' waters turned crimson red before news went around that a child was lying at the bottom. Apparently, the Christmas festival turned into a night of horror at the tourist hotel when young Clifford Alex drowned.

Arusha Regional Police Commander (RPC), Charles Mkumbo, said here that a hospital report indicated a smashed skull, which means Cliff, aged 12, who was a Standard Five pupil at Sekei Primary School, struck his head on a hard surface inside the pool.

"We are still investigating the matter; should we discover that there was laxity on the part of the hotel's management in ensuring safety among visitors who crowded their gardens during Christmas, we shall take action," said Mr Mkumbo.

Eye witnesses say they saw children swimming in the junior pool at noon and later into the night. They later heard the others yelling that their mate had been stuck inside the adult swimming pool - as the waters soon turned red.

The child's mother, Ms Christina Michael, said the deceased left home after lunch together with friends - Kelvin Selestine and Pason Alex - but later on at around 7.30 pm at night, the others returned home crying, saying that their friend had drowned.

Kelvin and Alex said they had no money to pay for swimming, but pleaded with the watchman who allowed them to splash into the children's pool. Ms Michael rushed to Mount Meru Hotel where she realised that the body had been taken to Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC) Hospital in Kijenge area.

"I went there and discovered that Cliff was already dead," said Ms Michael. Dr Emmanuel Magie, grandfather to the dead child, said he has seen the body of Cliff but the family was still awaiting post mortem results from the hospital.

He added that the Mount Meru Hotel's management had promised to call but have not done so by Monday evening. The management of Mount Meru Hotel is on the other hand refusing to issue any statement regarding the case or even picking up the phone; to explain why the children were not supervised while swimming.

Sekei Area Chairman, Mr Alphayo Mollel, also immediately contacted the hotel's management, wanting to know how the accident could happen when guards were patrolling the garden and why they let kids swim late into the night.