28 December 2016

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Three Killed in Morning Accidents Along Bungoma-Malaba Highway

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Raphael Wanjala

Three people have Wednesday morning been killed in two separate accidents at Kimwanga market on the Bungoma-Malaba highway.

The first accident occurred after a mini-van rammed into a stationary lorry carrying electricity poles, killing two people on the spot.

The two vehicles were heading towards Malaba from Bungoma Town.

"The lorry appeared to have developed a mechanical problem and stalled on the road," said Mr Wanyonyi, an eye witness.

"The mini van's driver did not notice that the lorry was not moving. He rammed into it," added the witness.

The driver and his passenger died on the spot.

In another accident that occurred in the same area, a child lost her life after she was knocked by a matatu.

The matatu was also heading towards Malaba from Bungoma Town.

The matatu driver is said to have lost control of the vehicle after his steering wheel developed a problem.

"The vehicle hit the girl killing her on the spot before landing in a ditch," said Mr Wanyonyi.

Kenya

Senate Debates Changes to Poll Laws

Senate is set to debate contentious changes to elections laws that were passed by the National Assembly last week. Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.