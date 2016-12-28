Kenya: Three Killed in Morning Accidents Along Bungoma-Malaba Highway

Three people have Wednesday morning been killed in two separate accidents at Kimwanga market on the Bungoma-Malaba highway.

The first accident occurred after a mini-van rammed into a stationary lorry carrying electricity poles, killing two people on the spot.

The two vehicles were heading towards Malaba from Bungoma Town.

"The lorry appeared to have developed a mechanical problem and stalled on the road," said Mr Wanyonyi, an eye witness.

"The mini van's driver did not notice that the lorry was not moving. He rammed into it," added the witness.

The driver and his passenger died on the spot.

In another accident that occurred in the same area, a child lost her life after she was knocked by a matatu.

The matatu was also heading towards Malaba from Bungoma Town.

The matatu driver is said to have lost control of the vehicle after his steering wheel developed a problem.

"The vehicle hit the girl killing her on the spot before landing in a ditch," said Mr Wanyonyi.