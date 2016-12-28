Ethiopia: Lion Insurance Profit's Tumble

Lion Insurance Company reported a net profit of 17 million Br last year. The figure is 2.2 million Br lower than that of the preceding fiscal year.

Earnings per share declined from seven Birr to six Birr.

The decline in profit was justified by a rise in claims, overhead cost and commission paid.

The insurance expense grew by two million Birr despite a three million Birr fall in income.

The bank wrote a premium of 282 million Br, which is 25pc higher than of the preceding fiscal year. The gross claims paid was 136 million Br.

A look at the company's production portfolio showed that its motor policy constitutes over 60pc of the premium written.

The latest performance of the bank reveals underwriting result is not growing along with the rise in premium production.

Underwriting result shows a 21pc decline to 29.3 million Br.

Founded in 2007, Lion was established by 300 shareholders with a paid up capital of 16 million Br. Currently its paid up capital is over 66.4 million Br.