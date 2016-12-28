Tanzania: Yanga Seek to Close Simba Gap

Young Africans' campaign to close gap with rivals Simba is renewed today at Uhuru Stadium Dar es Salaam when they host hard fighting Ndanda FC. After a slight slip in their 1-1 draw with African Lyon on Friday, Yanga will be aiming for nothing but a victory so as to close a 4-point gap with Simba who are roaring far ahead with 41 points.

Trained by a Zambian coach, George Lwandamina, the Jangwani Street club must ensure a win at any cost or else their traditional rivals Simba, who play Ruvu Shooting tomorrow, will farther widen the gap.

In their last game, Yanga missed the services of their Zimbabwean talisman Donald Ngoma and the newly signed Zambian midfielder, Justin Zulu, both key players in the team's title-defence campaign.

However, the defending champions might face an uphill task to accomplish their mission as Ndanda who travel to Dar es Salaam after losing two consecutive matches at home, will not let themselves to be an easy prey, putting into consideration they are not far from the relegation zone.

Ndanda who have dropped to the 13th place in the league are looking to end the poor run. Ndanda lost 2-0 in the second round opener against Simba and later they suffered by similar margin to Mtibwa Sugar in their last weekend encounter.

Anything can happen when both teams seem determined to win the match, it is the defending champions, Yanga who seem favourites to win three points due to the records of two sides when they met in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga have been winning in Dar es Salaam, but have been forced to work extra-time for a win or a draw when playing at Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara. Ndanda have been most often utilising well their home ground advantage.

The teams drew 0-0 in their last game in Mtwara. Mtibwa Sugar, who placed fifth in the league table, will today host Majimaji FC at their Manungu ground in Turiani, Morogoro. If Mtibwa win today they will climb to the third position and push third-placed Kagera Sugar to the fourth place.

But things might not be easy to Majimaji who last weekend denied Azam a victory with 1-1 draw at Majimaji Stadium. A rejuvenated Songea side seem to have regained composure since the arrival of Coach Kally Ongara. After shrugging off a relegation threat, Majimaji seem to intensify their title chase, hence beating them is not an easy job.

The premiership continues tomorrow in two venues. Ruvu Shooting will host the league leaders Simba at the Uhuru Stadium while Azam will be back at their Azam Complex to welcome Tanzania Prisons in another match.