Tanzania: Azam Peg Second Eye On Mapinduzi

Two times Mapinduzi Cup champions, Azam, have officially confirmed their participation in the 2017 edition of the tournament, which is scheduled to kick off on Friday at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

Azam Spokesman, Jafar Idd, said yesterday in Dar es Salaam that his club will take part in the tournament which is part of celebrations to mark 53 years of Zanzibar Revolution. Azam won the tournament in two consecutive years - 2012 and 2013.

Azam is pooled in group B of the tournament alongside Young Africans together with Zanzibar outfits Zimamoto and Jamhuri FC. Speaking about the team's participation in the two-week tournament, Idd said the technical bench under Spaniard tactician Zeben Hernandez, aims at utilising the tournament to gauge their squad's ability, especially the newly signed foreign players recruited during the mini-transfer window.

"We have been pooled alongside Yanga and this is happening for the second consecutive time and we believe our group will be more competitive. Everyone knows what happens whenever we face Yanga and our expectation is to win the title," he said. According to the tournament's fixture, the official kick off will be on Saturday with a local derby between Jang'ombe Boys and Taifa Jang'ombe.

Reigning champions Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) are pooled alongside Simba SC, Jang'ombe Boys, Taifa Jang'ombe and KVZ FC in group A.

Two best ranked teams in each group will proceed to the semi-finals to be held on January 8th, next year. All matches will be staged at the Amaan Stadium. The tournament will climax on January 14th, next year. The Zanzibar Revolution is marked on January 12th each year. Zanzibar Revolution happened in 1964.

Meanwhile, Azam FC left winger, Farid Mussa jet off tonight for Spain ready to join his new Spanish club Deportivo Tenerife on loan after the Spanish First League Division side completed formalities to enable the player to serve the club.