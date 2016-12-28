28 December 2016

Tanzania: Call to Restrict Importation of Vegetables, Fruits in Isles

By Issa Yussuf

Zanzibar — With increasing production of vegetables and fruits here, some farmers argue that it is high time to restrict importation of such goods from outside the Islands.

"We ask the government to restrict importation of products like vegetables and fruits because we now produce enough in Zanzibar for sale," Chairperson of Tunamuomba Mungu Cooperative Society in North Unguja Region, Ms Mwanaumar Dadi Akida, said.

She said that they wanted a sure market and therefore, saw no need to import products such as tomatoes, onions and watermelons because production in the islands now surpassed demand.

Some farmers have in several occasions complained about lack of market, blaming massive imports of vegetables and fruits from South Africa and Tanzania Mainland, used mainly in tourist hotels.

The authorities here, including the Minister for Agriculture, Natural Resources, Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Hamad Rashid Mohamed, have been reluctant to restrict importation of farm products, arguing that the locally-produced ones were still insufficient and of low quality, asking farmers in the islands to ensure better crops.

