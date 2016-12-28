28 December 2016

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Police Hold 12 Over Mikumi Brutality

Police in Morogoro Region are holding 12 people over a dispute pitting pastoralists against peasants, which led to serious injury of one farmer in Kilosa District on Christmas day.

The farmer, Augustino Mtitu, had to undergo an operation to take out a spear pierced through his mouth to the neck. He was rushed for medical treatment at Morogoro Regional Referral Hospital.

Morogoro Regional Police Commander (RPC), Ulrich Matei, told the 'Daily News' over the phone yesterday that the suspects, all pastoralists, are being held at the central police station in Kilosa District, pending ongoing investigations.

According to the RPC, Mr Mtitu was attacked after intervening the brawl that ensued following the pastoralists' move to graze their cattle on maize and bean farms at Mikumi in the district.

Meanwhile, Chalinze Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Ridhiwani Kikwete, yesterday condemned the incident, calling on the government to come up with the lasting solution to the recurring land disputes between farmers and pastoralists.

"It started in Kilosa, Mvomelo, Chalinze, Handeni, Kiteto and now Mikumi ... just to mention but a few. Is there any law or good land use plan," said the Chalinze legislator on his face book page.

When reached for comment, Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development Minister, Mr William Lukuvi, declined comment on the incident, saying land was a policy matter.

Earlier this month, Ardhi University (ARU) Senior Lecturer, Prof Lussuga Kironde, proposed the declaration of pastoral land as the lasting solution to the frequent conflicts between pastoralists and farmers over the natural resource in the country.

