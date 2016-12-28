28 December 2016

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Songea Council Dishes 70 Million/ - for Women, Youth

Songea — Songea  Municipal Council has dished 72.5m/- from its revenue collections for lending women and youth to engage in economic activities and as way to fight poverty.

Setting aside 10 per cent of the municipals revenue collections for lending to women and youth groups is a parliamentary Act of 1993 aiming at empowering economically the society.

The Municipal's Public Relations Officer, Mr Albano Midelo, said in Songea yesterday that the amount was released in two instalments starting with 52.5m/- extended to women and youth groups. "About 73 women groups received 36m/- and 35 youth groups got 16m/- ," he said.

In the second installment, Songea Municipal Council released 20m/-, where 32 women groups received 15.4m/- and 10 women groups getting 4.6m/-. He said the women and youth groups came from 21 wards and the loan ranged between 600,000/- to 800,000/- for each to be paid in 12 months period. The Municipal charges 10 per cent interest for a loan to be paid in one year.

This is much lower compared to other lending institutions that charges unfriendly interest rates for individuals and groups to afford.

