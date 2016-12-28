Tanzania: 205 Billion/ - Mega Water Projects Finalised in Mwanza Region

Mwanza — The government has completed the construction of large-scale urban water projects worth 205bn/- that will benefit about 734,000 people in Mwanza Region. Other three water projects are at initial stages of implementation.

In an exclusive interview with the 'Daily News', Mwanza Regional Water Engineer, Mr Warioba Sanya, said the projects are being implemented through funding from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

"These projects provide an opportunity for all towns to get safe and clean water by June 2020 in Mwanza Region and this is our Water Regional Development Strategy Plan which ensures that we end water blue in our region," he said. He said water projects in Misungwi, Magu and Mwanza City towns are in the initial stages of implementation.

The regional water department boss mentioned the completed projects so far as including the water project in Sengerema Town, which was launched in October 2014 at the cost of 20.07bn/-, that will benefit a total of 110,000 beneficiaries.

"This project, which is the largest project ever built in urban areas, has been completed and tested yesterday. It has begun to provide water to residents. Other projects at Nansio and Ngudu towns have also been completed, providing water service in the community", he said.

He said the Sengerema Town water project involves the construction of new water infrastructure, including a new water source, which is capable of producing 15,840,000 per day. He mentioned other projects as Magu water project involving the construction of a new water project in Magu Town, Misungwi Urban water project, which involve the renovation of the water intake and water treatment plant.

Other projects include, according to him, the rehabilitation of the main pipeline and the construction of pipeline of transporting water to the project to improve water and the construction of a new water sources.

"Funding for these projects, which are expected to be built by April, next year, has been made available through a concessional loan from EIB at the cost of 110bn/- and are expected to benefit 405,000 people when completed," he explained.

He mentioned some of the challenges they faced during the implementation of the projects as the presence of shallow wells due to expansion of towns conducted by city and town planners.

'Others are housing construction and use of sanitation facilities (toilets), which pollute the underground water," he said, adding that the delay in development of funds and the management of the projects was a major challenge in the implementation of the projects.

He mentioned strategies to deal with these as including educating the community on the best ways of protecting water sources in their areas and dig deep wells that are not harmful to the urban planning activities as well as managing and monitoring closely the implementation of water projects in progress.