South Africa: Suspects to Appear in Court for Seperate Murder Cases

press release

On Wednesday, 28 December 2016, two suspects aged 22 and 23 are expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrates' Court for alleged murder of a 27-year-old.

The suspects' court appearance emanates from their arrest in Jouberton location near Klerksdorp. It is alleged that the victim was on his way home in the afternoon on Saturday, 24 December 2016 when the suspects approached and stabbed him several times with a knife. He was taken to hospital where he later died. The suspects were successfully traced and arrested.

In another unrelated incident in Khuma, a 23-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Stilfontein Magistrates' Court tomorrow, 28 December 2016 for alleged murder of a 19-year-old man. The suspect's court appearance stems from his arrest after being pointed by a witness.

According to information, the victim was found with visible head injuries in the afternoon on Sunday, 25 December 2016. He later died in Tshepong hospital due to serious injuries he sustained.

In a separate incident in Hartbeespoortdam, a 40-year-old man is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates' Court soon on allegations of murder.

The suspect's court appearance follows his arrest on Saturday, 24 December 2016 in Hartbeespoortdam after a 36-year-old woman's body was found near the graveyard at Damdoryn. According to information, the woman was seen earlier on that day walking along the road when the suspect grabbed and dragged her to the nearby bushes. The suspects allegedly strangled the victim, hit her with unknown object on the face and raped her. The suspects was later found badly beaten by members of the community, and he was arrested. He is currently under police guard in hospital.