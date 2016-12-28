Tanzania: Sh110 Million Donated to Kagera Quake Victims

Dar es Salaam — The government has received a cheque of $50,000 (Sh110 million) as humanitarian support from South Korea to the victims of the Kagera September earthquake.

Speaking at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre yesterday, the minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga, said the financial support would be of much help to the victims of the disaster that killed 19, injured hundreds and left thousands homeless.

"This is not the first time we receive contributions from the People's Republic of Korea. The two countries have been partners in development for many years," Dr Mahiga said.

According to him, South Korea has been supporting Tanzania in various sectors of the economy, including water, education, health and agriculture.

Dr Mahiga added that the government in collaboration with the People's Republic of Korea would launch Mloganzila Hospital on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam in March next year. The two governments have been cooperating in building the project.

For his part, the People's Republic of Korea Ambassador to Tanzania Song Geum Young told reporters that they were saddened by the September incident (earthquake).

"We believe this money will bring some relief to the victims," he said.

During the same event, it was also revealed that, South Korea would support the construction of the Selander Bridge project scheduled to start in January. Earlier this month, President John Magufuli announced that Tanzania would open an embassy in South Korea to strengthen further diplomatic relations between the two countries.