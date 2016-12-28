28 December 2016

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Address Immigrant Problem

The recent arrest in Coast Region of dozens of illegal immigrants, said to be from Ethiopia, raises question as to whether enough is being done to curb human trafficking through Tanzania.

The fact that immigrants from the Horn of Africa enter Tanzania illegally through its northern border and sometimes traverse the country to its southern borders shows that something is wrong with our system of vetting foreigners before they are allowed in.

The arrest of illegal immigrants in various parts of the country is now so common that it no longer makes news. It is only when tragic incidents involving illegal immigrants happen that that the problem is brought the fore, albeit briefly.

There is a need to encourage border communities to be vigilant so as to detect and report suspect strangers to local authorities.

Dishonest immigration officials who are compromised to look the other way as illegal immigrants enter the country should also be named and shamed.

