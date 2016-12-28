Ethiopia: U.S. Program Helps Ethiopian Farmers

Feed the Future Ethiopia Commercial Farm Services Project is set to provide funding for 20 entrepreneurs and farmers' cooperative unions to open new farm service centers in Ethiopia's four major regions. Each recipient is to receive over one million Birr, to establish a farm service center in their area. Feed the Future is a U.S. supported global initiative to improve agricultural development and food security in 19 countries in need including Ethiopia.

Seven of the recipients are from Oromia Regional State, six from Amhara Regional State, four from South Nation Nationalities People and three from Tigray Regional State.

With a U.S. assistance center opened in Oromia region, it will bring the total number of farm centers to 26. Farm centers are one-stop shops which provide small holder farmers with advice, training and purchase seeds with a reasonably price.

This program has been implemented by the Ethiopian Agricultural Transformation Agency since 2015. It works in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources with technical support from Cultivating New Frontiers in Agriculture (CNFA).

The Feed the Future Ethiopia Commercial Farm Services Project follows USAID's successful Commercial Farm Services Program, implemented by CNFA from 2012 to 2014.

During the same time span, they have established six locally-owned private retail and farm services in Oromia. These centers serve more than 30,000 farmers and create more than 50 jobs.