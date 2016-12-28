Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has advised motorists to drive with caution as heavy harmattan haze is being witnessed in Enugu state.

The FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer, Mr Samuel Obayemi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday that the development called for motorists to adopting defensive pattern of driving.

Obayemi, who is in-charge of Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states, said that due to poor visibility caused by the haze; motorists should be cautious and be patient on the road.

"This development calls on motorists and other road users to exercise patient while on the roads.

"This patient should lead drivers to adopt defensive pattern of driving that by its nature reduces speed and manoeuvrability on the road.

"This is not the time to overtake or speed unnecessary in bends or road exchanges," he said.

The commanding officer also urged motorists to put their vehicles in order, especially the lighting system.

"Due to the present poor visibility, motorists are expected to drive putting their headlamps and rear lights on.

"These lights would aid visibility both for the driver and another driver in an up-coming vehicle," he said.

One could hardly see clearly an object at about 50 metres distance in Enugu on Wednesday.

NAN