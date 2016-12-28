28 December 2016

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Robbery Suspects to Appear in Worcester Magistrates Court Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

From the beginning of December, ahead of the Christmas holidays, more police members from Worcester SAPS were deployed on foot and vehicle patrols in all areas identified as crime hotspots including the Central Business District, shopping malls and business premises to increase visible patrols during Festive Season operations.

As a result, fewer crimes were reported with some arrests made including the following robbery incidents:-

-A 31-year-old man was arrested on 25th December 2016 in Zwelethemba on connection with a robbery incident where a cellular telephone and some cash were robbed from the victim. The suspect will be charged with robbery;

-Three suspects (aged 17, 18 and 18) were arrested on 26th December 2016 in Roodewaal in connection with a robbery incident where an attempt to rob a person did not succeed, but suspects were later arrested. They will be charged with attempted robbery. One of them will also be charged with a possession of dagga that was found on him while being searched.

-Two suspects, aged 19 and 26, were arrested after they robbed a person at Van Riebeeck Park on 26th December 2016, where a cellular telephone and some cash were taken from the victim, but they were caught in the act. Both suspects will be charged with robbery.

All these suspects are expected to appear in the Worcester Magistrate's Court today (Wednesday, 2016-12-28).

South Africa

Kids Donate Their Savings, Contribute Millions in Aid for Syrian Children

The pain-etched faces of Syrian children covered in blood touched South African children and drove them to donate their… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.