South Africa: Robbery Suspects to Appear in Worcester Magistrates Court Today

press release

From the beginning of December, ahead of the Christmas holidays, more police members from Worcester SAPS were deployed on foot and vehicle patrols in all areas identified as crime hotspots including the Central Business District, shopping malls and business premises to increase visible patrols during Festive Season operations.

As a result, fewer crimes were reported with some arrests made including the following robbery incidents:-

-A 31-year-old man was arrested on 25th December 2016 in Zwelethemba on connection with a robbery incident where a cellular telephone and some cash were robbed from the victim. The suspect will be charged with robbery;

-Three suspects (aged 17, 18 and 18) were arrested on 26th December 2016 in Roodewaal in connection with a robbery incident where an attempt to rob a person did not succeed, but suspects were later arrested. They will be charged with attempted robbery. One of them will also be charged with a possession of dagga that was found on him while being searched.

-Two suspects, aged 19 and 26, were arrested after they robbed a person at Van Riebeeck Park on 26th December 2016, where a cellular telephone and some cash were taken from the victim, but they were caught in the act. Both suspects will be charged with robbery.

All these suspects are expected to appear in the Worcester Magistrate's Court today (Wednesday, 2016-12-28).