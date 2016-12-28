Tanzania: 2016 Review - the Year of Interesting 'Firsts' in Surgical Advancements

Photo: The Citizen

Dar es Salaam — The lack of qualified medical personnel and insufficient government funding for treating non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart complication and diabetes threaten the sustainable support of specialised surgical procedures.

Highly sophisticated procedures were performed on patients with heart complications for the first time in the country this year.

A cross-section of sources from civil society organisations (CSOs) and the government interviewed by The Citizen were concerned, that despite the increased number of NCDs across the country, the government has not yet allocated sufficient resources to train experts nor to finance the operations under the nation's annual budget.

According the Tanzania Diabetes Association statistics show that in the 1980s, it was estimated that one in every 100 people over the age of 25 was diabetic and that in 2012 the number had increased to every nine people in 100.

Highly specialised surgical operations that included a pacemaker implantation, spinal surgery and micro-vascular replacement were successfully conducted in Tanzania this year.

Specialists at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) in July, for the very first time, implanted a pacemaker in the heart of a six-year-old girl from Arusha.

Led by cardiologists from the University of Virginia in the United States, the medics performed the procedure on the child whose heart had lost its natural electrical conduction.

Unfortunately in November, a few months after surgery, the young girl passed away as she was being taken to a hospital in Arusha after developing a persistent cough. According to the deceased's mother, the girl had progressed well after the surgery but started coughing a week before she died.

JKCI executive director Mohamed Janabi says Tanzanian doctors started performing heart surgeries in locally in 2008 at the Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI).

"We moved to our new building in 2015 and over the last two years we performed an average of 50 open heart operations per year. One should note that while at MOI, we had only two days set aside for operations each week and only four Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds," he said.

"Here at the institute we have three operating theatres and a new machine referred to as a catheterization laboratory. This is an examination room with diagnostic imaging equipment used to visualise the arteries of the heart and the chambers and for treating abnormalities found," Prof Janabi explained.

According to the executive director there are 15 ICU beds for patients to recover after surgery. In addition a new programme in 2015, doctors who underwent training in paediatric surgery in Israel started operating on children.

Furthermore, specialists at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) in collaboration with surgeons from Australia performed microvascular surgery on a 35-year-old man by transferring blood vessels from the upper part of the leg to the lower part of the limb, a procedure is medically known as "Free Glacilis Muscle Transfer."

According to records, the last time MNH performed this sensitive surgery was in 1991.

Specialists at MOI in October for the very first time performed a rare spinal surgery to a young girl suffering from a condition kwon as scoliosis.

After the successful surgery on her spine that was twisted the young girl was discharged and has now fully recovered.

Surgeons at Aga Khan Hospital in collaboration with MNH and plastic surgeons from WomenForWomen based in the US performed plastic surgeries on at least 35 women and children suffering from burns, injuries and deformities this December. Operations were carried over a period of four days.

The medical camp put up, towards the end of October saw at least 241 candidates screened.

Out of this number 35 patients were selected by the clinical team and provided with instructions about on admissions and the surgeries to be undertaken.

Investigations conducted by The Citizen has established that the highly sophisticated operations were initiated by charities based abroad and were implemented by foreign doctors who had raised funds in their respective countries before flying into the country and collaborating with local medical experts.

Despite an increase in the health sector budget for the financial year 2016/2017 compared to the last health sector budget year, 2015/2016, there were no sufficient funds allocated to facilitate such complicated surgeries.

The Citizen's analysis of the last health budget of 2015/2016 financial year shows that the government did not put aside sufficient funds to address NCDs hence the money that went into the surgeries came from development partners.

The Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ms Ummy Mwalimu conceded that the current health sector budget focuses on cures rather than prevention.

The Health minister said the government would set aside 10 per cent of the health budget in the coming financial year 2017/2018 to curb the incidence of NDCs.

"We have rolled out a campaign to encourage people to engage in regular physical activity to lower the risk factors that cause NCDs" she said.

She added that once the government wins the battle against NCDs, it will surely manage save money spent on sending people abroad for treatment.

In the 2016/17 financial year, the health sector was allocated Sh1.99 trillion; an equivalent to 9.2 percent of the total national budget (excluding national debt).

Of the Sh845 billion allocated to the Ministry of Health, Sh317 billion (38 per cent) was allocated to recurrent expenditures while Sh518 billion an equivalent of 62 percent of the total health budget was allocated to development projects.

At least 62 per cent of the amount allocated to development projects was expected to be collected from domestic revenues and the remaining 38 per cent was to be sourced from donors.

The Citizen can report that the budget for development projects aimed at improving provision of health services, especially in rural areas, is donor dependent and unreliable.

Looking back at the 2015/16 total health budget which was Sh780 billion, that is 11.3 percent of the total national budget, Sh340 billion was allocated for recurrent expenditures and Sh440 billion was allocated for development expenditures.

This was equivalent to 56.4 percent of the total health budget of 2015/16.

Despite fears expressed over the sustainability of advanced surgeries, the CEO of the Association of Private Health Facilities in Tanzania (Aphta), Dr Samwell Ogillo and Prof Janabi were optimistic that the programmes would be sustained as the government was committed.

Prof Janabi says that the operations would have not have been successful without maximum support from the government.

"All the equipment you see in this building was purchased by the government that also pays temporary licenses to all in-coming professionals while the personnel at the institute gain from the hands-on training," Prof Janabi told The Citizen.

Dr Ogillo says that Private-Public Partnerships (PPPs) is the right way to go if the sector is expected to treat more patients at a faster pace. He said it meant leveraging on the potential of the private health sector to achieve the national goals.

"Again, it all goes back to the investment climate and good policies that will attract investors. Investments in healthcare are very expensive and investors need assurance that their ventures will be safe before they commit," Dr Ogillo told The Citizen.

Despite the challenges, medical experts are optimistic about the future of sustainable health care service delivery in Tanzania as better equipped medical facilities are set to open in the coming years.

Health minister Ummy Mwalimu said the government aims to expand health care services delivery in regional hospitals across the country in an effort to bring medical care close to people.

"To begin with, we aim to scale-up medical care and facilities at Bugando Medical Centre in Mwanza so that more people access treatment instead of travelling all the way to MNH in Dar es Salaam," she noted.

Various major health facilities are expected to open in the country soon, the major one being the Muhas modern hospital and medical academy at Mlongazila with state-of-the-art facilities.

Vice Chancellor of Muhas Ephata Kaaya admits the facility would greatly reduce the number of referred patients flocking to MNH for treatment.

Other health sector stakeholders have expressed concern over lack of exposure of medical personnel in the country.

However, Prof Janabi of JKCI dismisses the speculations saying that capacity building is going on well.

He revealed that at least five doctors are training abroad in Israel, India, South Africa, Russia and China. While at least six doctors are training within the country and over ten are doing their Master's Degree at the moment. "Come and visit us in 2021, we will be the centre of excellence in heart surgeries in East Africa," Prof Janabi said.

"The goal is to have boost human capacity within JKCI in the next five years. The number of visiting teams will be reduced to one or two per year for very complicated cases," he said.

"As you know we have already treated and operated patients from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, The Comoros, Nigeria, Sweden and Somalia. The good news is that our death rate after surgery ranges between two and five per cent," Prof Janabi said, and added, "This year we performed 350 open heart surgeries and 650 patients were treated in the Cath Lab, bringing the number to 1,000 cases."

Dr Ogillo urges the government to welcome as many foreign specialists as possible in an effort to increase the rate of skill transfers among local doctors in the country.

"When the visiting doctors conduct operations alongside our local doctors, the latter quickly learn and perform surgeries on their own. It is good for the sector. I would like to suggest that the country provides incentives for more of them to come," he said.

"Meanwhile we are seriously working on retaining our highly trained medical personnel and we need is a more conducive investment climate to attract the private sector," he said.