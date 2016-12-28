Angola: Retrospect2016 - Angola Overcomes Nigeria in Oil Production in Africa

Luanda — In 2016, oil production in Angola reached a daily average of 1.775 million barrels, making it the largest African crude oil producer and outperforming Nigeria, whose production is set at 1.468 million barrels per day.

Angola's production target accounts for 90 percent of exports, 50 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), and 80 percent of its tax revenues. The 1.775 million barrels per day reflects on an increase in production of 8.800 barrels per day if compared to June of the referred year.

To prove the growing trend, November had special value. During this period, Angola was the third largest in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

In November, Angola's production was 24.4 thousand barrels/day, along with Kuwait, which produced 25,900 barrels more, but far from the increase in Iraqi production, which registered an increase of 247.5 thousand barrels per day.

The acceleration in domestic oil production did not match the international market price, where the value of Brent, the benchmark for Angolan exports, was on average in the London futures market at USD 45, 93.

In less than two years, the country saw the barrel exported rise from more than USD 100 to the average sales in the first half of this year of USD 36 per barrel, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

To overcome the economic, financial and exchange difficulties caused by the sharp fall in oil revenues, Sonangol, in a partnership with suppliers in the sector, reduced the production costs of the barrel by 12 dollars.

In 2016, there was a lack of refined production, given the demand of the domestic market. National refined production accounted for about 20 percent of total domestic consumption.

In implementing the projects scheduled for 2016, the Angolan oil sector was happy with Block 15, which recorded a cumulative production of two billion barrels of oil.