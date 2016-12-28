28 December 2016

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Driver of Truck That Killed Ex-Mayor to Undergo Mental Exam Before Trial

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thomas Waita

A Kitui court on Wednesday directed Philip Isika Tito, driver of county government's fire engine that crashed former Mayor Martha Mwangangi to death, to undergo a psychiatric exam before facing murder charges.

The State Counsel, led by Margaret Matiru, told Resident Magistrate Rose Ombata that the prosecution had concluded investigations into the deadly accident and preferred murder charges against Mr Tito.

Ms Matiru said the lower court lacked jurisdiction to handle such a matter and requested the court to order further detention of the accused at Kitui GK Prison until the High Court resumes duty.

"We also pray this court to order mental assessment of the suspect to ascertain whether he is fit to stand trial before he is officially charged," she added.

The court directed that the suspect be remanded until January 12, 2017 when his case will be mentioned for submission of the psychiatric assessment report and fixation of a date for the subsequent plea.

Isika was first arraigned in court on December 19 where the court granted detectives, led by Investigating Officer Inspector Julius Omari, seven more days to conclude their probe into the incident.

There was confusion after police arraigned Mr Tito in court instead of a John Nzuki whom the police had earlier told journalists they were holding in connection with the fatal accident.

But County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich and County Police Commander Cheruto Githinji said that there was a mix up in the names and that the person who actually drove the fire engine was Mr Tito.

Mrs Mwangangi was killed on December 16 after protests against demolition of kiosks in Kitui Town turned tragic.

She had joined the protests alongside former Land Cabinet Secretary Charity Ngilu to show solidarity with the affected traders.

Eyewitnesses said the driver was trying to scare away the rowdy crowd that was threatening to torch another county vehicle outside Kitui Central Police Station when he accidentally ran over Ms Mwangangi and missed Ngilu narrowly.

Kenya

Senate Debates Changes to Poll Laws

Senate is set to debate contentious changes to elections laws that were passed by the National Assembly last week. Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.