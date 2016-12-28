Algeria: Western Sahara - Cjeu Decision, "Word of Caution to the King of Morocco"

The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), excluding the Sahrawi territory from the commercial relations between the European Union and Morocco is "a word of caution to the king of Morocco" who lost the public-opinion war, said the Washington Times.

In an editorial entitled "the courts send a word of caution to the king of Morocco," the newspaper said that the King Mohamed VI "is determined to keep the United States out of the dispute, and spends millions of dollars every year on lobbyists to work to that end."

But "last year Morocco read the handwriting in the sand and concluded it was losing the public-opinion war" as the Court of Justice of the European Union voided a trade deal between the European Union and Morocco," added the Washington Times.

Evoking the repeated failures of the Moroccan diplomacy, the newspaper say that Morocco refused to recognize Western Sahara independence despite several campaigns led the Sahrawis at the UN and the legal battles won by the Polisario Front at international courts.

The US newspaper mentioned the Sahrawi people peaceful struggle to recover their sovereignty, recalling the conflict settlement plan proposed by James A. Baker, the former secretary of State US and collapsed under royal pressure.

" James A. Baker, the former secretary of State, worked out a deal he thought both sides would think too good to refuse. It would have established a referendum to enable the people who live there to decide once and for all who they want to be," read the editorial.

"The deal collapsed under royal pressure and since then the United States has begun looking closely at why, and examining the particulars of Moroccan conduct on the ground," wrote the Washington Times.

"The people there have been struggling for self-determination and nationhood for 46 years, since Morocco imposed its rule over the territory," said the newspaper.