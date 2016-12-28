Angola: Over 50 Health Professionals for Year-End Race

Luanda — Over 50 health professionals will be involved in assisting participants in the 61st edition of the São Silvestre year-end race in Luanda, which will be held on October 31.

Angop learned Monday from the staff of the Institute of Medical Emergencies (INEMA) and the Center of Sports Medicine, health technicians of the Fire Brigade, National Police and the Government of Luanda.

In addition to the readiness of the reference hospitals to evacuate serious cases, about eight medical stations will be set up along the route, with one ambulance each and respective work team, among doctors, nurses and other specialists, assured Doctor Domingos Filipe, from the provincial health office in Luanda.

In the previous race, several people were rescued on the course and on arrival, including evacuations due to high temperature and poor preparation of the event. It is planned to involve 2000 runners.