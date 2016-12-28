Gambia: Banjul Mayor Assures City Behind 'The Choice of the People'

Mayor Abdoulie Bah, who stood as an independent candidate in 2013 and emerged victorious against the APRC candidate after holding meeting with president-elect Adama Barrow told the waiting press that Banjul and the entire Gambia are behind the choice of the people.

"I visited the president-elect to see that there is healthy environment and peace within the Gambian people and I advise each and every individual to understand that it is only peace that will prevail as far as we are concerned. This is the main issue that brought me in and we assured the president-elect that all Banjulians and Gambians respect the decision because the will of the people is the will of God. And we are all praying to see that things will be successful because the main aim of Gambians is to promote peace," said Mayor.

He said outgoing president Yahya Jammeh accepted defeat since day after the Presidential election. He remarked, "I was supporting him because of the mission I established in Banjul and as at now we see that it is important for these two leaders to come together for the interest of the Gambian people.

He said "as an independent candidate and a victor in the 2013 mayoral election, I think if an independent mayor comes to see an elected independent president of the coalition, he is on the right track" .