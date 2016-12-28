27 December 2016

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: State Monopoly Printing Profit

Brehan Ena Selam Priniting Enterprise has reported that it earned a profit of 36.3 million Birr during the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The figure exceeded by 135pc the target set by the enterprise. Last year, it had earned more than 145 million Br in gross profits.

The enterprise's monopoly of the printing business was criticized at the meeting held at Sheraton Addis Hotel where it presented its results.

During the event at the Sheraton, the lack of modern printing machinery was cited for the lack of expansion of its operations.

The enterprise also cited a delay in receiving its budget as a reason why it could not work on scaling up its operations.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Cooperation had approved a 242 million Br budget in a bid to expand the company's printing operations. Brehan will celebrate its 95 years of anniversary on the first date of the coming new year. It started operation during the reign of Emperor Haileselassie I by printing a weekly magazine called Berhanena Selam.

