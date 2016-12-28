Somalia Swears in its 10th New Parliament

Somalia has sworn-in its 10th parliament in Mogadishu on Tuesday, December 27 under a tight security and heavy presence of troops on main streets in the capital. The voting process for the new parliament members is yet to be completed, with a new list of 5 seats which were nullified by the electoral disputes body to be re-contested.

The east Africa country moved one step closer to a new milestone, with the swearing in of 281 MPs, including 38 upper house senators who took the oath of office on Tuesday. The country's new 347-member parliament will elect a president in January, before UN's security council meeting on Somalia which is scheduled on 19th January, 2017.

The inauguration ceremony of both the lower and upper houses took place at the capital city's General Kahiye Police Academy in Mogadishu, with the presence of to officials. The parliament also includes a number of female lawmakers, following a strong push of 30-percent women's quota from the international community.