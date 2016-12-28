Somalia: Kenya Extends Mandera Curfew After Al Shabaab Raids

The government has extended the dusk to dawn curfew in Mandera county by three months starting Wednesday, December 28. Interior CS Joseph Nkaissery on Tuesday said the order remains effective until March 28, 2017 at 6.30 am.

He said the directive aims at boosting the efforts by the government towards taming terrorism activities in the entire region. Nkaissery said the curfew will be observed in Mandera Town, Omar Jillo, Arabia, Fino, Lafey Kotulo and environs to the said locations extending to 20 kilometres from Kenya-Somalia border.

The government had in October declared a one-month curfew in the county. Nkaissery at that time said the order applied to every person except under special conditions of a written permit granted by the respective deputy county commissioner.

"Remain indoors and in such other premises as may be authorised," read part of the legal notice. The curfew came after Al Shabaab militants attacked the Bishaaro Guest House in Mandera town, killing 12 people and seriously injuring six others.