27 December 2016

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Kenya Extends Mandera Curfew After Al Shabaab Raids

Tagged:

Related Topics

The government has extended the dusk to dawn curfew in Mandera county by three months starting Wednesday, December 28. Interior CS Joseph Nkaissery on Tuesday said the order remains effective until March 28, 2017 at 6.30 am.

He said the directive aims at boosting the efforts by the government towards taming terrorism activities in the entire region. Nkaissery said the curfew will be observed in Mandera Town, Omar Jillo, Arabia, Fino, Lafey Kotulo and environs to the said locations extending to 20 kilometres from Kenya-Somalia border.

The government had in October declared a one-month curfew in the county. Nkaissery at that time said the order applied to every person except under special conditions of a written permit granted by the respective deputy county commissioner.

"Remain indoors and in such other premises as may be authorised," read part of the legal notice. The curfew came after Al Shabaab militants attacked the Bishaaro Guest House in Mandera town, killing 12 people and seriously injuring six others.

Somalia

The Disappearing Frankincense Forests

Even before the Wise men gave frankincense as a gift, people were climbing the rugged Somaliland mountains in search of… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.