Ethiopia: Indian Company to Provide Veterans With Prosthetic Limbs

JMC Projects India, a company contracted to build a 109 km stretch of asphalt roads connecting Ethiopia and Kenya, has partnered with BMVSS Jaipur, an Indian based prosthetic limbs manufacturer, to provide lower limb prosthetics to the Tigray Disabled Veterans Association. The limbs will cost around 70 dollars each.

The association helps former soldiers where involved in the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) to overthrow the former military government. The association has about 23,000 members, 2500 of whom are women.

There are about 100,000 people disabled by the war or landmines in the Tigray Regional State.

JMC Projects was founded in 1982, and is part of the Kalpataru Group, a property development company from Mumbai. It was awarded the contract for the road in 2013. The road is now 98pc completed.