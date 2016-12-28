Uganda: What's Wrong in Education?

Photo: The Independent

Universal Primary Education UPE pupils and classrooms in Soroti.

Sixth Uwezo survey finds learning outcomes consistently low

More children are going to school today. This is one of those achievements that the government picks on to show how they have transformed the country from education being a privilege of a few to being accessible to all. But, every time results of the Uwezo report are launched, debate rages over whether the government's priority should be more children going to school or what they gain there - if at all.

For the sixth time, Uwezo, an East African region organisation that does surveys to assess learning achievements of school going children aged between 6 and 16 years in numeracy and literacy has found Uganda's learning outcomes to be appalling.

For their latest report dubbed, 'Are our children learning (2016)', Uwezo assessed over 94,000 children from 112 districts in the country. Data was collected from more than 3,000 schools and 65,000 households.

Launching the report on Dec.16, the Uwezo Country Director Mary Gorretti Nakabugo said they found that by the time they reach primary 7, 2 out of 10 pupils still cannot do class 2 work.

"In P.3, almost 2 out of 10 P.3 children can read and understand a P2 English story, but 4 out of 10 cannot read an English word. In P.7, 2 out of 10 children cannot read a P2 English story," she said.

The findings of the current report are not very different from previous ones. But they present a new twist showing deep inequalities between pupils attending privately paid education and those enrolled for government's education for all programme through free Universal Primary Education. The report shows for P3 to P7 pupils, attending private schools boosts their competence over their government school peers by 17 percentage points in English, 10 percentage points in mathematics and 6 percentage points in local languages.

Also, for P3 to P7 pupils, attending privately paid remedial classes increases basic literacy and numeracy skills, English by 18 percentage points, local languages by 14 percentage points and numeracy by 10 percentage points.

While assessing, for instance, for levels of reading in English, children were placed on one of the five levels, ranging from the 'non reader' to 'ability to read a short story'. Those who successfully read a story were asked two comprehension questions based on the content, if the child answered at least one of those questions correctly, he or she was considered to have achieved full competence in English literacy at P2 level.

In n numeracy, the children were assessed on number recognition and in the four basic arithmetic operations of division, subtraction, addition and multiplication which were given in assumed order of difficulty. Those who did division tasks had already passed the three.

For competence in local languages - Ateso, Runyakitara, Luganda and Leblango, Nakabugo said they used the same criteria as English. She said local languages were considered because in addition to them being on thematic curriculum, several studies have found that competence in one's mother tongue affects second language acquisition and learning yet in Uganda acquisition of reading skills is slower in the local languages than in English.

Despite Uganda introducing the thematic curriculum in 2007, assessors found an extreme shortage of local language textbooks where by 49.9% of schools surveyed did not have these books. Also, a third of the mathematics and a quarter of the English classrooms, there were either no text books or only one for the teacher.

'Time to rethink our education strategies'

With such appalling findings for six consecutive years, one would wonder what surveys like these attempt to achieve. Seeking answers, The Independent spoke to veteran educationalist Prof. Lutalo Bbosa.

He said the Uwezo reports offer recommendations which government should be able to use to improve the education system but they are never used.

"We test, assess, but don't use the outcomes got," he said.

But Bbosa says there is an even bigger concern now that the government should be focusing on: how prepared teachers are to prepare learners for tomorrow.

"This is the main reason why children go to school," he said, "Some of the teachers can't tell or are not bothered about whether their student is learning or not."

He said the government should be figuring out what it will take for teachers not just to come to school every day but also for them to pay attention to what exactly learners' needs are through consistent assessment.

The report gives clues to these. Even with the ideal and government target of pupil to teacher ratio is 40:1, the report found the national average at 46:1, 56:1 in Eastern Uganda and 58:1 in Northern Uganda.Teacher presence was higher in private schools at 90.4% whereas it stood at 82.4% in government schools with presence being better in central and western regions. While majority of the teachers had pre-service training, 54% had received in-service training in the last two years. Up to 30% of schools had teachers trained in special needs.

Bbosa notes that in-service training is very important for professional growth and development considering how dynamic society is. He advised that policies as automatic promotion and class repetition are rethought because they are problematic to both the learner and the economy. While class repetition wastes resources, automatic promotion of a child without acquiring intended knowledge is more disastrous.

"The solution is ensuring that teaching is made more effective attending to all needs of the child, something experts refer to as holistic learning," he said.

Robinson Nsumba - Lyazzi, the Director Basic Education at Ministry of Education says one of the indicators that they take reports such at Uwezo's seriously is the recently launched Early Childhood Development (ECD) program which they hope will cater for the much advocated for 'holistic learning'. He said under this program, children are prepared better for primary school. Uwezo has in the past reported that children who attend pre-school perform better in primary school.

In the Fifth Learning Assessment report launched in April, researchers found P.3 pupils who attended a form of ECD program or a Kindergaten were three times more likely to read a Primary Two level story than those who did not. It also showed that children who attended Kindergarten were more likely to enter Primary School at the correct age of six years than their counterparts who did not.

At least 63% of those who attended Kindergarten were in Primary One at age six; compared to only 51% of those who did not. The latest report offers close results. It shows 47% of pupils who attended pre-primary school could read compared to 32% who had not.

Margret Rwabushaija, the chairperson Parliamentary Forum on Quality Education who is also a former chairperson of UNATU differed from the rest who blame policies, teachers and education stakeholders. She said learning outcomes go hand in hand with the learning environment which is why we see stark disparities between regions. She said regions where issues of hunger, disease and insecurity have recently been reported perform worst. She says once these areas are improved, the results are different.

However, while experts differ on what should be prioritized, they all agree that instead of using access as a yardstick to measure success in education, learning outcomes should be considered.

