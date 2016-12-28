South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Possession of Unlicensed Firearms As Part of Safer Festive Season Operations

press release

Hlobane police were conducting their operations last night as part of Safer Festive Season Campaign to get rid of illegal firearms in their area at about 23:00. The members followed up information about two firearms that were kept in a house at Vaalbank area, Hlobane near Vryheid. They went to an identified house where it was searched and two unlicensed firearms and ammunition were recovered. The firearms were a Baby Brown pistol and a 9mm Barretta pistol with a total of 33 live rounds. Two suspects who were in the house were arrested and charged for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition as they failed to produce a license to possess such firearms. The suspects aged 52 and 46 years will appear today, 28 December 2016 in the Hlobane Magistrate's Court for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The recovered firearm will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any other crime in the country.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa encourage the community to come forward with any information about illegal firearms circulating in their areas. 'I want to assure the public that their information will be treated highly confidential and our members will than act accordingly to any information received. Our Crime Stop numbers can also be used and remain anonymous when giving information,' he said.