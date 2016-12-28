South Africa: Energy On Re-Appointment of Necsa CEO

press release

In accordance with the prescripts of section 22(3) of the Nuclear Energy Act, 46 of 1999, the Minister of Energy, Ms Tina Joemat-Pettersson, has re-appointed Mr Phumzile Tshelane as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (SOC) Ltd (Necsa) for a three year term, with effect from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2019.

Necsa is a State-Owned Entity (SOE) established in terms of section 3 of the Nuclear Energy Act, mandated to perform research and development in the field of nuclear energy and radiation sciences and technology. Necsa has recently been designated by Cabinet as the owner-operator of the nuclear fuel cycle and the multi-purpose reactor, which is a critical element of the country's Nuclear New Build Programme.

The re-appointment of Mr Tshelane to serve a second and final term of office as Necsa CEO is supported by the Necsa Board, and was approved by Cabinet at the meeting of 7 December 2016.

Mr Tshelane, a highly experienced Senior Nuclear Physicist, brings with him a wealth of experience in the nuclear industry and his re-appointment as CEO will provide the organisation with valuable continuity and stability during this critical period of nuclear new build programme.

Congratulating Mr Tshelane on his re-appointment Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson said, "I am pleased to re-affirm my confidence in his proven abilities to continue leading the organisation effectively as we enter into one of the more exciting periods in our nation's short history as a developing democracy."

Issued by: Department of Energy