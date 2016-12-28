South Africa: Safer Festive Season Operations Successes in the Northern Cape

press release

The SA Police in the Northern Cape did not rest on their laurels, but were out there in full swing to ensure that holiday goers were safe and secure. The Police with assistance of the Traffic Department, Department of Home Affairs, Department of Nature Conservation, SANDF and all other roll players held road blocks and several raids to liquor premises and suspected drug houses over the past weekend.

Some of the highlights and successes are as follows:

During routine patrols Kimberley Police arrested a 34-year-old drunk driver in the Central Business District and found 110 Mandrax tablets on his person. The Mandrax has an approximate street value of R5 500-00. Another success was when Warrenton Detectives held a suspect-raid and managed to arrest 40-year-old male that was wanted for a house robbery he allegedly committed during November 2016. Police searched him and found a stolen firearm and ammunition with him. The 9mm was allegedly stolen at a house breaking and theft that occurred in Warrenton during December 2016.

Meanwhile police also confiscated two firearms that was recently stolen at two separate house breaking and thefts in Kuruman. Police followed up on information and three men were arrested in this regard. SAPS Public Order Police, K9 and Flying Squad also assisted Richmond Police and managed to confiscate dagga with an approximate street value of R30 000 on the N1 between Richmond and Colesburg. Three men are currently charged for possession of dagga.

Altogether the teams stopped and searched 7177 vehicles at roadblocks, searched 12 332 persons and issued 786 fines for various contraventions. Almost 100 liquor outlets were visited where 249 litres of concoction was destroyed and almost 100 litres of alcohol was confiscated. One stolen vehicle was recovered, 5 firearms, 18 cell phones, 3 I-pads and 1 laptop. Dagga, Tik, Khat and Mandrax were some of the drugs recovered by the police during these operations.