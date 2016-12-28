Tanzania: Dar Boys May Play in CAF Finals

Dar es Salaam — The national Under-17 soccer team, Serengeti Boys, may feature in next year's Africa Youth Championship finals in Madagascar after Congo Brazzaville's striker Langa Lesse Bercy failed to undergo a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) test.

Bercy, who is suspected to have altered his birth date, was supposed to undergo the MRI test in Cairo, Egypt last week to verify his age, but made a no-show.

The player scored when Congo eliminated Namibia and was also on target when they eliminated Serengeti Boys in the final qualifying round to book a place in the finals scheduled for Madagascar in April, next year.

However, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) lodged a protest claiming that Congo had fielded at least six players it suspected to be over-age.

The federation complained to the Confederation of African Football (Caf), asking the continental soccer governing body to carry out the required test to determine the true age of the players.

But CAF said only player- Bercy- would undergo the MRI scan in Cairo because Namibia, another country eliminated by Congo, also questioned his age.

It also ordered TFF to foot accommodation and return air tickets for the striker and his doctor.

Three TFF officials were also in Cairo to witness the exercise. The officials are Mwanandi Mwamkemwa, Edmund Ndalama and Ayoub Nyenzi.

This is the second time the Congolese player fails to travel to Cairo for the MRI test.

He was due to take the test on November 18 in front of a delegation from Tanzania.

However, a few hours before the exercise, the Congolese Football Association sent a letter to Caf saying the player could not travel due to "a civil war" in his home area.

Under Caf statutes, age cheating is an offence that can attract a three-year ban from future age group competitions.

The draw for the Madagascar finals has already been done with Congo Brazzaville in Group B alongside Mali, Angola and Niger. Group A consists of Guinea, Cameroon, Ghana and the hosts Madagascar.

All four semi-finalists in the Madagascar championship will qualify for the U-17 World Cup finals in India.

Caf Media officer Kofi Addae confirmed yesterday that the confederation's U-17 committee would meet soon to give the verdict on the matter.

Before taking on Congo, Serengeti Boys defeated South Africa's Amajimbos 3-1 on aggregate.

In 2005, Serengeti Boys qualified for the finals held in Gambia, but they were disqualified by Caf before the tournament kick-off after being found guilty of fielding an over-age player - Nurdin Bakari.