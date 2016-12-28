27 December 2016

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: HM the King Holds Phone Conversation With Pres. of Islamic Republic of Mauritania

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI held, on Tuesday morning, a phone conversation with H.E. Mohammed Ould Abdelaziz, president of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, said a statement by the Royal Office.

During this phone call, HM the King reiterated to H.E. the president his unwavering support and friendship, as well as his attachment to the good neighborliness and solidarity relation between the two countries, based on the long-standing and family relations which have always existed between the two peoples, the statement added.

HM the King also reassured H.E. the president that Morocco recognizes the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, pursuant to international law, it noted.

The two leaders also expressed their determination to preserve this relation against any attempt seeking to undermine it, regardless of its origin and motives, the same source said.

In this regard, HM the King decided to dispatch head of government Abdelilah BENKIRANE and minister delegate for foreign affairs Nasser BOURITA to the Mauritanian president.

HM the King asked the head of government to clear up any misunderstanding that could have a negative impact on the excellent relations between Morocco and Mauritania.

Morocco

Western Sahara - Cjeu Decision, "Word of Caution to the King of Morocco"

The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), excluding the Sahrawi territory from the commercial… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.