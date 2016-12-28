South Africa: Five Suspectd Due in Court for House Robbery and Attempted Murder

The pain-etched faces of Syrian children covered in blood touched South African children and drove them to donate their… Read more »

This follows their arrest on Friday, 23 December 2016 after they attempted to gain entrance into a farm house in Rooikoppies near Brits. The suspects allegedly fired the farm owner who was outside the house on the leg and ran away. One of them was found dead with bullet wound outside the yard. Investigation into the matter continues.

Five suspects aged between 24 to 38 are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 28 December 2016 on charges of Attempted murder and attempted house robbery.

Copyright © 2016 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.