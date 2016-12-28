South Africa: Five Suspectd Due in Court for House Robbery and Attempted Murder

Five suspects aged between 24 to 38 are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 28 December 2016 on charges of Attempted murder and attempted house robbery.
This follows their arrest on Friday, 23 December 2016 after they attempted to gain entrance into a farm house in Rooikoppies near Brits. The suspects allegedly fired the farm owner who was outside the house on the leg and ran away. One of them was found dead with bullet wound outside the yard. Investigation into the matter continues.