Nigeria: FG Saves N200 Billion From 50,000 Ghost Workers

The Presidency said the Federal Government's payroll has been rid of 50,000 ghost workers, saving the nation of N200 billion. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu made this known in a statement yesterday.

He said N13billion had been taken off the payroll monthly from February to December this year. He said 11 persons championing the syndicate of ghost workers had been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with some of them already facing trial.

Shehu said: "The flagship program of the Muhammadu Buhari administration to rid the system of fraud and instil good governance is on course.

"Through a notable initiative, the Efficiency Unit of the Federal Ministry of Finance, the government has embarked on the continuous auditing of the salaries and wages of government departments.

"When the committee was constituted in February 2016, the Federal Government monthly salary bill was N151 billion excluding pensions.

"Now, the monthly salary warrant is N138 billion, excluding pensions, which means that the government is making a monthly saving of about N13 billion. That is from February 2016 to date.

"The pension bill was 15.5bn monthly as at February. Now, it is down to N14.4 billion, which means average monthly saving is made of about N1.1 billion."