Nigeria: Expert Advocates Modern Tech in Environmental Health Management

Lokoja — The Registrar, Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON), Dr Dominic Abonyi, has called for the use of modern technology in handling of environmental health issues in the country.

Addressing participants at a one-day stakeholders interactive session on sanitation and waste management organised by the Kogi State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources in Lokoja, the registrar lamented that the old ways of handling environment had resulted in low output over the years.

Abonyi who pointed out that systematic failure had drastically affected the efficiency of the sanitary officers in the country, called for intensive sensitization of the users of the environment to contribute their quota in making the environment safe for the people.

He also enjoined sanitary officers in the country to seek for more knowledge to be able to face the current challenges of environmental health issues.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mrs Rosemary Osikoya, tasked people of the state on maintaining healthy environment, saying "there is no glory living in dirt."

She noted that a mobile court had already been constituted by the state government to prosecute offenders during its sanitation exercise which holds every last Saturday of the month.

"This government is passionate about the monthly sanitation both at the state capital and the local governments. We are calling on communities to collaborate with the government to achieve the aim and objective of the exercise.

The president of Environmental Health Officers Association of Nigeria, Kogi State chapter, Comrade Nuhu Solomon Anyegwu, described the condition of sanitation and environmental health services in the state before the inception of the present administration as appalling, stressing that if environmental health services were prioritised by government, the huge amount of money often spent on curative health care would drastically reduce.