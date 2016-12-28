Nigeria: 'We Stay Late On Farms Because of Herdsmen'

Most internally displaced persons at Wassa camp usually stay till about 7.00p.m. daily on their farms to fend off cattle, Aso Chronicle learnt.

Some of the displaced persons said the move has become necessary to save their crops from destruction by herdsmen whom they said waited till evening before herding their cattle into farmlands.

Geoffrey Bitrus, one of the displaced persons, said after his family left the farm at about noon, he always waited behind till evening to ensure that cattle did not destroy their crops.

He said he did that for about one year to ensure bumper beans harvest.

Though he has harvested the beans, he said his night watch was not over yet as he also hoped to get a bumper groundnut harvest from the farm.

He expressed displeasure at the activities of herdsmen, saying it was disheartening that after incurring debt in planting, some of the displaced persons still won't break even from the proceeds of their farm due to cattle let into their farms by herdsmen.

Bitrus said the indigenes charged between N8,000 and N10,000 for the farmland per farming season, adding that they collected the money upfront thereby leaving the displaced persons to their fate.

Musa Ahmadu, a displaced person from Gwoza Local Government, Borno State, said they lived in squalor at the camp.

He said most of the IDPs paid some people for an abandoned housing project in the area.

He said they paid between N20,000 and N45,000 depending on the type of house.

"One bedroom is between N20,000 and N25,000; two bedrooms between N30,000 and N35,000 while three bedrooms are rented between N40,000 and N45,000," Bitrus said.

They, however said the money covered the duration of the displaced person's stay in the area.