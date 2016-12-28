Nigeria: 2016 Records Highest Lassa Deaths

Lassa fever killed more people between 2015 and 2016, the highest death toll from the disease on record since it was discovered more than 40 years ago, says the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

Across 23 states, a total 273 infections were recorded and 149 people died from contracting Lassa fever, NCDC said in a statement.

"Of these, 165 cases and 89 deaths have been confirmed through laboratory testing," the NCDC said.

The record indicates case fatality ratio of 53.9%, meaning 54 in 100 people who contracted the disease died.

The latest death from Lassa fever was a female nurse at Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, who died "before the laboratory result revealed she was positive for Lassa," according to the NCDC.

"This case highlights the risk Lassa fever still poses to the lives of Nigerians, particularly at this time of the year," it said.

"Although this case has attracted media attention, especially given the involvement of a healthcare worker, in reality it is not unique as there has been a trickle of cases from many states in Nigeria, throughout the year."

The federal health ministry has since directed NCDC to prevent a recurrence of the scale of outbreak recorded last year, and set up a Lassa fever Eradication Committee headed by epidemiologist Prof Oyewale Tomori.

NCDC has developed guidelines, posted on its website and hard copies distributed to states, to make them able to "prevent, detect and respond to Lassa while the NCDC coordinates these efforts."

"The key messages to Nigerians are the same as last year. Firstly protect your food items from access to rats using whatever means that you can afford-refrigerate, cover, store properly. Secondly if you do have a fever, insist on getting tested for malaria using a rapid diagnostic test - remembering that not every fever is malaria," it added.