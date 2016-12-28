Nigeria: 'Cross River Is Drifting Under Ayade'

interview

The Cross River State government is planning to build aN700 billion super highway. As an indigene of the state, what is your view on this?

Certain projects are not conceived in the interest of the people. Spending N700 billion by a state in which many communities have no access roads, pipe-borne water, hospitals, and where guinea worm is still ravaging the people is obviously a misplacement of priority. If N700 billion is spent on the 18 local governments in the state, the state would be turned to Europe. As a matter of fact, if N700 billion is shared among the local governments, each local government will get N35 billion. That is enough to turn around the fortunes of the local governments and transform them to the kind of development you find in Europe.

The Federal Ministry of Environment has stopped the project for now. He wants 10 kilometers of either side of the projected road as right of way. Mind you this road is passing through some of our primary forests. This project, has been said by some groups, as taking one tenth of the land mass of the state. What is the cost benefit analysis of the project? You want to link it to a deep sea port; there is a deep sea port in Ibaka, Akwa Ibom State, not far from us. What is the volume of trade to justify the port? We also have the garment factory, like others, nothing to show for it. We are worried about this and other white elephant projects.

In Cross River, we must do the first things first. Let us develop the people and provide infrastructure for the rural people.

You have a rich political background, being the son of late political icon, Chief I.I. Morphy. What are some of the lessons that the present governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, can learn from your late father who he claimed influenced him to enter politics?

When Ben Ayade visited my Ogoja house during the campaigns, he recounted how he was inspired by my late father, Chief I. I. Morphy's selflessness and altruism. He told me he was in awe of my father's wisdom and openness. That even when he was a secondary school student at Govisco Obudu, he would go over to Itek to visit my father whenever my father came to Obudu. And that he was amazed that my father would find time to talk with him despite my father's stature as the pre-eminent political leader of the time.

Now that Ayade is governor, I hope he will remember to be accessible to the ordinary citizen, which is what Ben was when my father allowed him access, an access which Ben said was his inspiration into politics. We should never grow so big in our own minds that we think we have grown beyond reproach or correction.

What is the state of roads and other infrastructure in the state?

Roads which serve as the arteries and veins of any society have largely been abandoned since Ayade was sworn in almost two years ago thereby making the movement of goods and people a nightmare. It is now easier to get to Abuja from Ogoja/Obudu axis than it is to get to Calabar.

Why did the Cross River elders speak out recently on the state of the state?

The governor does not listen to anyone. I was secretary of the elders/stakeholders body headed by Brig. Gen. Anthony Ukpo and also secretary of North-Central Senatorial Working group under Col. Paul Ogar (rtd). He has refused to listen to reasoning. We saw that there was zero governance in the state. Look at his predecessors in office, they had something to show while in office, but less than two years under his leadership our beloved state is drifting.

It is expedient as an insider to let the world know what my state is facing. People are disenchanted across the state and looking for a way out.

How do you think the people should engage with their leaders in this democracy?

This is a democracy and it is government for the people's benefit. Without the good of the people, government is a tyranny and we will not accept that.