27 December 2016

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: Correctional Services On Death of Inmates At St Albans Correctional Centre

Three inmates die after assault on officials at St Albans Correctional Centre

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed the death of three inmates on Monday (26 December) at St. Albans Correctional Centre near Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape.

According to DCS Eastern Cape, it is alleged that at approximately 09h00, inmates at St. Albans Maximum Correctional Centre attacked officials with sharp objects. This incident resulted in the unfortunate death of at least three inmates. A total of 25 offenders and 5 officials sustained injuries. Correctional Services, emergency services and other law enforcement agencies responded to the incident and managed to restore order. Investigations are continuing, and further updates will be provided.

Members of the public are advised that visits to St. Albans Correctional Centre have been suspended with immediate effect until further notice.

The Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Mr. Thabang Makwetla, accompanied by DCS National Commissioner Mr. Zach Modise, is expected to visit St. Albans today (27 December).

A media briefing will also be held today (27 December) at 12h00 at St. Albans. Journalists attending must confirm attendance with Zodwa Mtsweni on 072 311 3500.

Issued by: Department of Correctional Services

South Africa

