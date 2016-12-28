28 December 2016

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: APC - Buhari Working Hard to Fix Economy

By Romoke W. Ahmad

Ilorin — The national publicity secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, says President Muhammadu Buhari is working round the clock to solve the economic problem confronting the country.

Abdullahi said this during an interview with newsmen in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, yesterday, at the official commissioning of the first girls private boarding secondary school, Royal Crescent Valley International Girls School, Kulende, Ilorin.

The APC spokesman said it would be unfair to‎ say that the APC government had failed on the economic front when it has a-four year tenure.

While saying that the party acknowledged the current hardship in the country, he urged Nigerians to persevere as the challenge would soon fizzle out.

He argued that the economic recession did not amount to failure of the President Buhari-led government.

He also hailed the gallantry of the Nigerian military for its recent takeover of the Sambisa forest's haven of the Boko Haram in Borno State.

Earlier, the Senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki, who commissioned the school, advocated for the development of Nigerian women through provision of qualitative education for the girl child to secure a bright future for the country.

Represented by the Director -General of his Mandate Constituency office, Ilorin, Alhaji Abdulwahab Issa, the Senate president said Nigeria's future as a nation can only be assured through education.

The state governor, Alhaji Abdulfattah Ahmed, represented by the commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Alhaji Musa Yeketi, praised the school's proprietor for establishing a girls' school which, he said, was in line with the state's sustainable goals of providing‎ qualitative and inclusive education for all.

