23 December 2016

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: Cooperative Governance On Gratuity Payments to Non-Returning Councillors

This statement is a follow-up update on the payments of once-off gratuity to the non-returning councillors.

Payments to the eligible non-returning councillors are continuing and over 1200 have thus far been paid.

As at 23 December, some qualifying non-returning councillors had not yet submitted their forms for gratuity payment. We are therefore appealing to all the non-returning who have not yet submitted their forms, to do so urgently. In the event where an eligible councillor has passed on, we are appealing to the next of kin to come forward and claim the gratuity which would be paid to the beneficiaries or estate of such a councillor.

It is important to note that the payment process is a complex one and as very slow, and is subjected to the following:

Verification of applications that were received by the Department;

Calculation of the gross gratuity payment, based on the formula that was recommended by the Commission;

The obtaining of individual tax directives from the South African Revenue Service;

The deduction of the individual tax obligation for a recipient from the gross gratuity payment; and

Payment of the net gratuity into the nominated bank account of the former councillor.

The gratuity payments will pause on 23 December 2016 and continue again in the New Year and it is anticipated that the process will be finalised during the first quarter of 2017.

Issued by: Department of Cooperative Governance

South Africa

